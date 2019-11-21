Josh Hazelwood celebrates after taking a wicket against Pakistan (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter)
Brisbane Test: Australia bowls out Pakistan for 240 on day one

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:31 IST

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 21 (ANI): Australia bowled out Pakistan for 240 on the first day of the first Test being played here at the Gabba.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Azhar Ali gave the side a solid start and kept the Australian bowlers at bay.
Pakistan went into the lunch break at 57/0. This is the first time that Australia failed to take a wicket in the first session of a match being played at the Gabba.
However, as soon as the second session resumed, Australia reduced Pakistan to 94/5.
Pakistan went from 75/0 to 78/4 in a span of just 39 balls. Masood (27) was sent back by Pat Cummins while Ali (39) and Babar Azam (1) were dismissed by Josh Hazelwood.
Haris Sohail (1) and Iftikhar Ahmed (7) were scalped by Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon respectively.
Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan then joined each other in the middle for a 49-run stand. Cummins, then, sent back Rizwan (37) in the 55th over to reduce the visitors to 143/6.
Yasir Shah then got together with Shafiq and stitched together a partnership of 84 runs. It was finally ended by Mitchell Starc as he bowled Shah (26) in the 81st over.
After Shah's dismissal, Starc got back-to-back wickets of Shaheen Afridi (0) and Shafiq (76) to leave Pakistan at 227/9.
Starc picked up the last wicket to bundle out Pakistan for 240.
Starc took four wickets for Australia while Shafiq top-scored with 76 runs for Pakistan. (ANI)

