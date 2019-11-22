Brisbane Test: Warner guides Australia to 72-run lead over Pakistan on day two

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 22 (ANI): Australia were leading by 72 runs after the end of play on day two in the first Test against Pakistan at the Gabba here on Friday.

Australian openers gave a solid start to the team as David Warner and Joe Burns stitched a massive 222-run partnership. Meanwhile, Warner ended his Ashes run drought and amassed a century.

Pakistan got the first and only breakthrough of the day in the 61st over as Yasir Shah bowled Burns. He played a knock of 97 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne joined Warner in the middle and built an unbeaten stand of 90 runs for the second wicket.

Warner and Labuschagne are unbeaten at 151 and 55 runs respectively. Australia ended day two at 312/1.

On day one, After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Pakistan openers Shan Masood and Azhar Ali gave the side a solid start and kept the Australian bowlers at bay.

Pakistan went into the lunch break at 57/0. This is the first time that Australia failed to take a wicket in the first session of a match being played at the Gabba.

However, as soon as the second session resumed, Australia reduced Pakistan to 94/5. Pakistan went from 75/0 to 78/4 in a span of just 39 balls. Masood (27) was sent back by Pat Cummins while Ali (39) and Babar Azam (1) were dismissed by Josh Hazelwood.

Haris Sohail (1) and Iftikhar Ahmed (7) were scalped by Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon respectively.

Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Rizwan then joined each other in the middle for a 49-run stand. Cummins, then, sent back Rizwan (37) in the 55th over to reduce the visitors to 143/6.

Yasir Shah then got together with Shafiq and stitched together a partnership of 84 runs. It was finally ended by Mitchell Starc as he bowled Shah (26) in the 81st over.

After Shah's dismissal, Starc got back-to-back wickets of Shaheen Afridi (0) and Shafiq (76) to leave Pakistan at 227/9. Starc picked up the last wicket to bundle out Pakistan for 240.

Starc took four wickets for Australia while Shafiq top-scored with 76 runs for Pakistan. (ANI)

