West Indies' Kycia Knight
Britney Cooper replaces Kycia Knight for third ODI against Australia

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:34 IST

Dubai [UAE], Sept 10 (ANI): West Indies batter Britney Cooper has found a spot in the squad, replacing injured Kycia Knight, for the third ODI match against Australia women.
The Cricket West Indies medical team, after checking Knight's scans, ruled her out for the remainder of the series, ICC reported.
Knight sustained a back injury during the first ODI on September 5 following which she was taken off the field on a stretcher. Australia women won the first ODI by 178 runs.
Knight then missed the second ODI and her team lost the match by 151 runs.
The third ODI between West Indies and Australia will be played on September 11. (ANI)

