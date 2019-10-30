'Bro, anything in this series?': Bookie's conversation with Shakib released

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): After banning Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from all forms of cricket for two years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released details of the cricketer's conversation with a bookie named Deepak Aggarwal.

In a media release, ICC mentioned that Shakib was approached by Aggarwal for the first time during 2017 and since then the cricketer remained in constant touch with him.

In November 2017, when Shakib was a member of the Dhaka Dynamites team, his number was provided to Aggarwal by some person. Aggarwal had asked this person to provide him contacts of players in the Bangladesh Premier League.

On January 19, 2018, Shakib received a message from Aggarwal congratulating him for being named man of the match in the tri-series involving Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka. The bookie followed it with another message saying "do we work in this or I wait till the IPL," the ICC said.

The reference to "work" in this message was about providing inside information to Aggarwal.

On January 23, 2018, Shakib received another message from Aggarwal "Bro anything in this series?"

Shakib confirmed that the message was about providing Aggarwal information about the ongoing Tri-Series.

The all-rounder did not report this to the ACU or any other anti-corruption authority.

Shakib was also in contact with Aggarwal during the 2018 IPL and received messages from the bookie for information.

Aggarwal also messaged Shakib about bitcoins, dollar accounts, and asked him for his account details. During this conversation, Shakib told Aggarwal that he wanted to meet him "first".

32-year-old Shakib was banned from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after he accepted the charges of breaching the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

Shakib will be able to play international cricket from October 29, 2020. However, this will depend on him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction. (ANI)

