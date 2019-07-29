Broad says Smith and Warner make the game a 'better spectacle'

Melbourne [Australia], July 29 (ANI): England pacer Stuart Broad said he is delighted that Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner are playing in the Ashes as it will make the game a better spectacle.

Last year, both Smith and Warner were handed a one-year ban each for their involvement in the ball-tampering controversy. Having been served their bans, Warner and Smith are ready to make their comeback in the Test cricket.

"I think Smith and Warner have been through a hellish last year for making a silly mistake. But a year's punishment is pretty brutal, isn't it? They've served their time, their punishment and I think the Ashes is a better prospect and series with both those two playing," Cricket.com.au quoted Broad as saying.

"They're two world-class players, two great competitors, two guys I've had brilliant battles with over a decent period of time, so I'm really delighted that they'll be involved in the Ashes series. I think it makes the game a better spectacle with those two there," he added.

Smith and Warner have already made their ODI comeback as they both featured in the recently concluded Cricket World Cup, won by England.

Broad, in 2015 Ashes, took eight wickets while giving away just 15 runs and helped his side bundled out Australia for just 60 runs.

Talking on the same, Broad said: "That was a bit of a dream. It still doesn't seem real. I saw someone tagged me on Instagram with the scoreboard and I looked at it and thought 'Whaaat?!' It makes no sense."

England will face Australia for the first Test in the Ashes starting from August 1. (ANI)

