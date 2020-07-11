Broad's omission shows England's strength in bowling department: James Anderson

Southampton [UK], July 11 (ANI): Pacer James Anderson has said that Stuart Broad's omission from the first Test against West Indies shows the bowling strength of England.

His remarks came after the close of play on day three of the first Test between England and West Indies.

In the first innings, West Indies managed to score 318 runs, managing to take a lead of 114 over the hosts.

"He (Broad) is frustrated and disappointed to be left out, but this shows the strength we have in our bowling lineup and it is good for England that Stuart is disappointed to be left out of the team," Anderson said after the close of play on day three of the first Test.

"He is desperate to be in this team and be a part of our success, so it's a huge positive for the group going forward," he added.

Broad was left out of the team as England preferred to go for the extra pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood for the Southampton Test.

For West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite top-scored with 65, while Shane Dowrich registered a score of 61 to take the team total past the 300-run mark.

In the first innings, Anderson scalped three wickets while Ben Stokes took four wickets.

England ended day three at 15/0 after seeing off ten overs. The hosts still trail West Indies by 99 runs.

In the first innings, England had managed to score just 204 with Jason Holder taking six wickets for the visitors.

Shannon Gabriel scalped four wickets to bowl out England in just 67.3 overs. (ANI)

