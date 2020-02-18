Bruno Fernandes is top player, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Feb 18 (ANI): After defeating Chelsea in the Premier League clash, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praise Bruno Fernandes and said that he attacks the ball very well and is a great player for the team.

"He's a top player, he wants to get on the ball," goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

The Red Devils defeated Chelsea 2-0 on Monday (local time) at Stamford Bridge. Anthony Martial scored for the side in the 45th minute of the game while Harry Maguire netted through Fernandes' corner in the 66th minute of the match.

Solskjaer said that Bruno Fernandes is a top-class player and called Harry Maguire a dangerous player.

"But at set-ball delivery he's top class, one of the better ones I've seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he's dangerous and he got the goal," he added

The Red Devils are on the seventh spot in the Premier League table with 38 points.

Manchester United will next take on Watford on February 23 in Premier League. Watford are placed on the 19th position with 24 points in the Premier League. (ANI)

