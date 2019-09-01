Bumrah becomes third Indian to take hat-trick in Tests

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah recorded his first hat-trick in his international career on day two of the second Test of the two-match series between India and West Indies.

With this hat-trick, Bumrah became only the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.

Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah dismissed Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.

Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.

Earlier in the day, India was bowled out for 416 in the first innings.

Resuming day two at 264/5, India got off to the worst start possible as the side lost Pant (27) on the first ball of the day. Windies skipper Jason Holder bowled an inswinger to dismantle the stumps of Pant.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja next came into bat and he provided support to the overnight batter Hanuma Vihari. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 38-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by Rahkeem Cornwall as he dismissed Jadeja (16) to reduce India to 302/7.

Holder had one decision going his way as the umpire ruled Vihari leg-before wicket, but the batsman reviewed the call, and the DRS saved him as the ball was clearly missing the stumps.

The team did not lose any more wicket and India went to the lunch break with a score of 336/7.

After the lunch break, both Ishant and Vihari scored at a brisk pace and their partnership saw Ishant bringing up his half-century and Vihari bringing up his maiden ton. Looking for big shots, tailender Ishant (57) perished as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kraigg Brathwaite, and the 112-run partnership came to an end between Ishant and Vihari.

After Ishant's dismissal, India's innings folded for 416 runs. Holder sent Vihari (111) back to the pavilion to scalp his fifth wicket in the innings. (ANI)

