Bumrah breaks wicket into two halves

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gearing up to make a brawny comeback on the field as he broke the wicket into two halves during a practice session on Tuesday.

Bumrah took to Twitter and shared an image that shows the middle wicket broken into two pieces.

"The End. #ForTheSessionAndTheStumps," Bumrah tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 24 had announced that the 25-year-old bowler had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0.

Bumrah also did not feature during India 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh. (ANI)

