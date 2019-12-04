Bumrah is a baby bowler, would have dominated him: Abdul Razzaq

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 4 (ANI): Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that he wouldn't have had any difficulty in facing India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Razzaq also claimed that he had faced better quality seamers than Bumrah.

"After having faced the world-class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Razaaq as saying.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram. So Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on September 24 had announced that Bumrah had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0. Bumrah also did not feature during India 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh. (ANI)

