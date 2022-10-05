Bumrah is a big miss: Rohit Sharma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): India played their last T20I match before the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. India's captain Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to win the showpiece event and also realizes that the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a big blow to the team.

"Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, which is why we wanted to go early. Play on some bouncy pitches in Perth and see what we can do there. Out of the 15, only 7-8 have been there before, so wanted to make an effort to go there early. We've organised a couple of practice games. Bumrah is a big miss, but there are a few guys in the reckoning. We'll make the call once we reach Australia," said skipper Rohit Sharma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indian bowlers conceded over 200 runs in both the second and third T20I against South Africa raising concerns over India's bowling.



"As a team, we said it at the beginning no matter what happens about the result, there's always room for improvement. Even if we do well in all three departments, want to keep getting better. Areas of concerns, we have to look at our bowling, what more options we can find in the powerplay, middle and death," said Rohit Sharma.

The Rohit Sharma-led India registered consecutive bilateral series wins beating both Australia and South Africa 2-1.

"We were playing two quality sides, have to go back and see what better we can do. It will be challenging and we need to find answers, still working towards that. Guys need lot more clarity in terms of what they want to achieve and it's my job to make sure it happens. We want to continue to keep doing that," said Rohit Sharma.

India with two series wins ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will go with a lot of confidence but they are aware of their weaknesses in the bowling department and will have to sort it out ahead of the prestigious event. (ANI)

