"Bumrah is not out of T20 World Cup yet," says Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is not ready to give up on injured India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah turning up in Australia to participate in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bumrah was rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday to undergo scans for his back injury after being ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa.

"Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ganguly as saying.

BCCI president's comments come on the back of a BCCI media release earlier in the day which stated that Bumrah had "sustained" a back injury and was being monitored by their medical team at the NCA.



Mohammed Siraj was named as the replacement for injured Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. India is now awaiting the health update of Hooda and Jasprit Bumrah, who are both receiving treatment for back problems at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Hooda was declared ineligible for the South Africa series, but Bumrah was only dropped on Wednesday, the day before the first T20I after he reported a back injury.

India has put a lot of effort into getting ready for the T20 World Cup. They played T20Is in Ireland, England, the Caribbean, and the UAE over the course of the past three months, in addition to the home series against Australia and South Africa.

At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifiers. Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar. (ANI)

