India batsman KL Rahul (File image)
India batsman KL Rahul (File image)

Bumrah is not someone you want to mess with, says KL Rahul

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:04 IST

London [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): India batsman KL Rahul has praised team-mate Jasprit Bumrah and said the pacer is not someone you want to mess with as he is very competitive once he steps out on the park.
"He is a phenomenal talent and I had the opportunity and privilege to play with him even before he had the chance to play for his country. We played on the same junior level team and he's always someone that's very determined and dedicated and very passionate about cricket," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Rahul as saying.
"He is someone you do not want to mess with because he bowls the ball at serious speeds and he's a competitor off the field even when we're playing against each other. There's no mercy, even for the guys who play for the same country - he's always very competitive. The things that he's doing for the country right now are absolutely fantastic and I know he's only going to grow and get better," he added.
Rahul was recently dropped from the India Test squad after failing to showcase good performances in the series against West Indies. He was replaced by Rohit Sharma as the opening batsman for the ongoing Test series against South Africa.
The 27-year-old also pointed out that Australia's Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan have troubled him the most.
"Pat Cummins, who is the No. 1 Test bowler right now. I found him very hard to face. Rashid Khan has always got the edge over me - he has my number a little bit. Nathan Lyon from Australia. All these guys, and Bumrah of course," Rahul said.
Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa on September 24 due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back. He was then replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Indian squad.
Rahul also lauded England all-rounder Ben Stokes for his innings in the third Ashes Test. Stokes had played a match-winning knock of 135 runs to take England to an improbable one-wicket win for Australia.
"It's funny because we were playing a Test match, too, in Antigua. But we were following the scores on the manager's phone, as we're not really allowed to use phones during the game. The manager kept checking for scores and we kept following ball-by-ball," Rahul said.
"What he did was unbelievable. It will always remain the best Test match that was ever played. To play an innings like that is incredible. He's a phenomenal player and phenomenal athlete - you can watch that match over and over again," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:56 IST

This is my best hundred in my career so far, says Dean Elgar

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): After playing a knock of 160 runs on day three of the first Test against India, South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar on Friday said that this inning is his best hundred of his career so far.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 18:43 IST

Elgar and De Kock batted really well, says Ashwin

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): After picking up a five-wicket haul in the first Test against South Africa, India's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday lauded South Africa batsmen Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar, saying the credit needs to be given where it is due.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:07 IST

India women's hockey team held to 2-2 draw by Great Britain

Marlow [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team on Friday was held to a 2-2 draw by Great Britain in the side's last match of the side's tour of England.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:05 IST

Vizag Test: Elgar, de Kock script South Africa's fightback on day three

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock's knocks of 160 and 111 respectively ensured South Africa's fightback on day three of the first Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST

Vaibhav Gehlot elected as president of Rajasthan Cricket Association

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, on Friday was elected as the president of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:15 IST

Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the quickest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:01 IST

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Friday included wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:58 IST

Indian team assembles in Guwahati for preparatory camp ahead of...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Ahead of India's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, the team on Friday assembled here for a preparatory camp.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Shafali Verma vouches for equal opportunities for girls

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma had to trim her and fight for a chance to play cricket, now after making her debut she has questioned the discrimination against girls and batted for an equal chance for females in all fields.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:05 IST

Wijnaldum 'not really surprised' with Liverpool's prefect start...

Liverpool [UK], Oct 4 (ANI): Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum says "he is not really surprised" with his club's perfect start in the Premier League saying that he knew that his team could do it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:15 IST

Salwa Eid Naser creates history, becomes first Asian to win...

Doha [Qatar], Oct 4 (ANI): Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser on Friday became the third-fastest female 400m runner in history after completing the sprint in 48.14 seconds in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 10:43 IST

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints Andy Moles as Director of Cricket

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday appointed Andy Moles as their Director of Cricket and Chief Selector.

Read More
iocl