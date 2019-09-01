Bumrah records career-best bowling figures

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets in the first innings of the second Test match against West Indies to record his career-best bowling figures.

Bumrah finished the innings with the bowling figures of 6-27.

The 25-year old had taken six wickets on day two of the Test. He did not manage to add to his wicket tally on the third day, but his spell was enough to hand the pacer his best bowling figures in the Test format.

On day two, the pacer had taken the wickets of John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder and Kraigg Brathwaite.

He broke his previous best figures of 6/33 against Australia in 2018.

Bumrah had recorded his first hat-trick in his international career on day two of the second Test.

With this hat-trick, Bumrah became only the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.

Harbhajan had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 whereas Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Bumrah dismissed Bravo, Brooks and Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings.

Bravo was sent back to the pavilion as Bumrah had him caught at the second slip. Brooks and Chase were caught plum in front and both were adjudged leg-before wicket.

Chase was originally given not-out but Kohli had opted for a review and the ball tracker showed that the ball was clearly hitting the stumps.

While filing this story, Windies' first innings folded for 117 runs and India decided not to enforce the follow-on. (ANI)

