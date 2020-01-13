Bumrah set to receive Polly Umrigar Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for being the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI's annual awards later today.

The pacer had made his Test debut during India's tour of South Africa in January 2018.

He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia, and the West Indies, becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat.

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag will also be giving the 7th MAK Pataudi Lecture.

"The BCCI Awards is our way of recognising the finest on-field performances right from the age group to senior level and also honour our legends," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly">Sourav Ganguly said in an official statement.

It will be a special evening in Mumbai as we will also have the 7th MAK Pataudi lecture and I am delighted to inform you that it will be Virender Sehwag, who will address the gathering," he added.

Bumrah also played a stellar role in the historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia that helped India retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

On the other hand, Poonam Yadav will be claiming the top prize in the women's category and will be awarded the best international cricketer (women).

The award will be another feather in the leg spinner's cap who recently received the Arjuna Award.

Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra will be presented with Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for women respectively.

Anjum is one of the finest batswomen and the first Indian to play 100 WODIs. In a career spanning 17 years, Anjum represented India in four 50-over World Cups. (ANI)

