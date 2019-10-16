India pacer Jasprit Bumrah
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah shares throwback picture from his teenage days

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday shared a major throwback picture of himself from his early days.
The first image is of a teenager Bumrah taking an award, while the other shows the right-handed bowler being adjudged as Man of the Match.
"Started from the bottom now we're here," Bumrah tweeted.

The 25-year old cricketer, who shot to fame within a short span of time, had previously talked about his struggling days. The cricketer lost his father when he was five years old.
Talking about the same Bumrah had said, "After that, we couldn't afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirts. I used to wash them and use it again and again."
"So, as a child, you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened," he added.
Bumrah is now the number one bowler in the One Day International (ODI) cricket, according to the ICC ODI Player Rankings. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 16:10 IST

Mustafizur Rahman's selection for India tour subjected to...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has to prove his fitness in the upcoming round of the National Cricket League (NCL) to be considered for India tour said chief selector Minhajul Abedin on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:03 IST

We can't blame Sandhu for the goal: India coach Igor Stimac

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac defended Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's error and said that the goalkeeper shouldn't be blamed for the goal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 14:36 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest cricketer to score double ton

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the youngest cricketer to smash a double ton in 50-overs cricket including List A and ODI.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:34 IST

Mithali Raj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll!

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India women's ODI skipper Mithali Raj had the perfect response to a fan who criticised her for not being fluent in her mother tongue 'Tamil'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:00 IST

I want to play in all formats for Australia, says Nathan Lyon

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): After not making it to the T20 side for Sri Lanka and Pakistan series, Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is hopeful of playing for the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:54 IST

Hardik Pandya gets nostalgic, remembers his ODI debut

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday shared a throwback picture and recalled the moment when he was handed the Indian cap by former India skipper Kapil Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:02 IST

We didn't get the ball to reverse: Kagiso Rabada

Dubai [UAE], Oct 16 (ANI): After suffering a massive defeat in the second Test match on Sunday, South Africa bowler Kagiso Rabada said that the pacers didn't get the ball to reverse.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:29 IST

Bangladesh's goalkeeper was man of the match in my opinion:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After India's 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, Blue Tigers' coach Igor Stimac praised opponent's goalkeeper, saying that he was the man of the match in his opinion.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:38 IST

Spain qualifies for Euro 2020

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 16 (ANI): With a 1-1 draw against Sweden on Tuesday (local time), Spain has sealed its place for the Euro 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:04 IST

Wanted to make Bulgaria suffer for racist abuse: England...

Leeds [UK], Oct 16 (ANI): England's midfielder Jordon Henderson has revealed that he and his team-mates wanted to make Bulgaria suffer as the crowd in Sofia hurled racial abuse at the Three Lions' players during the Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 09:15 IST

Never thought India could defeat Pakistan till Ganguly became...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Until Sourav Ganguly donned the skipper's hat it was thought that India could never regularly defeat Pakistan in matches, said former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar as the ex-India captain is all set to head the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 08:54 IST

Dressing room very disappointed with performance against...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): India football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the team's result against Bangladesh in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Read More
iocl