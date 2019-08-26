Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fifer helps India to win the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies by 318 runs. (Photo/BCCI Twitter)
Bumrah's fifer guides India to win first Test by 318 runs against Windies

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 02:48 IST

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 26 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fifer helped India to win the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies by 318 runs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Monday.
India bundled out Windies for 100 runs after posting a target of 419 runs for Windies to win the game. Bumrah was on fire as he concluded with the figure of 5-7 while Ishant Sharma bagged three wickets. Mohammed Shami clinched the rest two wickets for India.
The Carribean team failed to built partnerships in the game and lost wickets on regular intervals. Windies suffered a shattering start as they suffered five quick wickets. They were at the score of 5-15 after 7.3 overs. Bumrah and Sharma brought India on the front seat as they kept taking wickets in quick succession.
For Windies, Roston Chase (12), Kemar Roach (38), and Miguel Cummins (19) were the only batsmen who touched the double-figure mark.
Earlier, India declared their innings after scoring 343/7. Ajinkya Rahane amassed 102 runs while Hanuma Vihari added 93 runs to the scoreboard in the second innings. For Windies Roston Chase scalped four wickets.
Rahane was awarded player of the match as he scored a total of 183 runs in the match. With this win, India gains 60 points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. India will face West Indies in the second Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston from August 30. (ANI)

