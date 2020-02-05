Bushfire Cricket Bash not to go ahead, Cricket Australia confirms

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced that Bushfire Cricket Bash will not go ahead at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The decision to host the match was changed to ensure the SCG is in the best possible condition for the Big Bash League (BBL).

Change of plans! To ensure the SCG is in the best possible condition for the BBL09 Final, we’ve made the call to not go ahead with Saturday’s Bushfire Cricket Bash at the SCG.



We’ll keep you updated tomorrow as we work through different options for the weekend! — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 5, 2020



Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played to raise funds, which will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will lead the teams for the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI, respectively.

Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder will compete against each other on February 6 to book their spot in the final of the tournament where they will face Sydney Sixers on February 8. (ANI)