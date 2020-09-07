Buttler probably England's best white-ball player currently: Agar

Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): Australia spinner Ashton Agar on Monday termed Jos Buttler as England's current best white-ball player.

His remark came as Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs off just 54 balls to guide England to a six-wicket win in the second T20I of the three-match series.

With this win, England wrapped up the three-match series as the side now has an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"Buttler is an incredible player, he can hit all around the ground, he is difficult to bowl to, he finishes the games off, he is often there at the end taking England over the line, hats off to him, he is an incredible player. He is probably their best white-ball player currently," Agar said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

When asked how difficult it is to bowl to Buttler, Agar replied: "It is tough, we know he is a gun player, there is no question about that, however, your belief in yourself can be your biggest asset or weakness. If you are at the top of your mark thinking how am I going to bowl to this bloke, then you are already making the job hard for yourself. Sometimes guys play really well and you need to appreciate them."

Jos Buttler will be missing the upcoming third T20I against Australia as he has left the bio-secure bubble in Southampton, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced earlier today.

Talking about Buttler's absence from the final match of the series, Agar said: "England have a deep squad and whoever comes into their squad will be very good. We need to be up to our game."

Australia have already lost the three-match T20I series against England after coming up short in the first two matches.

The third and final T20I of the three-match series will be played on Tuesday, September 8 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (ANI)

