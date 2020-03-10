C Shamsuddin to take no more part as official in ongoing Ranji Trophy final

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): C Shamsuddin will be taking no further part as an on-field official in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final between Saurashtra and Bengal here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

The official will be taking no part due to swelling in his lower abdomen after a ball thrown by a Bengal fielder following the fall of a wicket hit Shamsuddin when he wasn't looking on the first day of the match.

"He didn't look comfortable taking the field because of pain, so we took him to the hospital and he underwent a medical examination. He was advised a week's rest, so he will return home," ESPN Cricinfo quoted a Saurashtra Cricket Association official as saying.

On the ongoing second day of the final, KN Ananthapadhmanabhan, the other official for the match officiated from both the ends for an entire session. While local umpire Piyush Kakkar did the duty at square-leg.

The BCCI regulations require the presence of neutral umpires from both ends; Kakkar, being from Rajkot, wasn't allowed to officiate from the main end.

S Ravi, the designated third umpire, couldn't take the field as he was the only match official equipped with BCCI's limited DRS available for the match.

However, after lunch, Ravi took the field to comply with BCCI's neutral umpires' criteria.

The BCCI has now called upon Yashwant Barde from Mumbai as a replacement. He is expected to arrive on Tuesday evening, and will officiate along with Ananthapadhmanabhan from Wednesday, the third day of the final. (ANI)

