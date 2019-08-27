Representative image
CA congratulates Paul Wilson after getting appointed to officiate in Test match

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:14 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 27 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday congratulated umpire Paul Wilson for getting appointed to officiate in the first Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
This match will mark Wilson's debut as match umpire in the longest format of the game.
"An appointment to Test cricket is the pinnacle of the umpiring pathway and reaching this level is a true credit to Paul and his efforts over many, many years," CA Match Officials Manager Sean Easey in a statement.

"He is committed to the team, prepares diligently, is respected by colleagues and stakeholders, and he continuously gives to the game both on and off the field," he added.
Wilson will become Australia's 90th Test umpire and the 484th person to umpire a Test match internationally.

He also represented Australia in a Test match against India in Kolkata in 1998.

"The past 21 years since that match in Kolkata have gone by very fast. I am looking forward to getting out there and enjoying some quality red-ball cricket. Test matches are the pinnacle of our game and it is a privilege to be joining a select group of people to have officiated at this level," Wilson said.
"It is also a great thrill to join Paul Reiffel as one of a handful of people to have played and now umpire at Test level," he added.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take on each other in the one-off Test beginning September 5 in Chittagong. (ANI)

