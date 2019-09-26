Representative image
Representative image

CA lauds Chappell as he retires from National Talent Manager post

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:06 IST

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 26 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday congratulated Greg Chappel upon his retirement from the post of National Talent Manager.
Chappell spent nine years in the position of National Talent Manager. Recently, he combined this role alongside duties on the National Selection Panel for the Australian men's team.
"Greg has worked tirelessly for the game and is held in extremely high regard the world-round. The sport, and especially Cricket Australia, have been the beneficiaries of Greg's commitment to growing the game and its people," Ben Oliver, EGM of National Teams said in an official statement.

"We have been inspired by Greg's wisdom, unrivalled aura and his great quality as a human being who has time for everyone - a true champion. I would like to congratulate Greg on a wonderful career at Cricket Australia and, whilst he won't be working in the same capacity, we look forward to continuing our relationship beyond his official retirement in the months and years to come," he added.
He will conclude his tenure as National Talent Manager and National Selector on September 30.
Graham Manou will now step up to take the role of National Talent & Pathway Manager.
Manou has been serving as National Pathway Manager for the past three years and will now take on several key aspects of Chappell's former role, excluding that of national selector.
"Greg has had a profound and positive impact on cricket for generations. Greg was one of the finest players in the history of international cricket. Additionally, as a captain, coach, selector and mentor, Greg has been a true pioneer and innovator," Kevin Roberts, CEO of Cricket Australia said.
"His passion and commitment to the game are clear to anyone who has interacted with him and Australian cricket is all the stronger for his involvement. We wish him the very best in retirement and thank him for his exemplary service," he added. (ANI)

