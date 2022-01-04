CA postpone two Women's National Cricket League fixtures due to border restrictions

Melbourne [Australia], January 4 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed an adjustment to the 2021-22 Women's National Cricket League schedule.

Two fixtures between Tasmania and Western Australia scheduled for Blundstone Arena on January 7 and 9 have been postponed due to border restrictions between the two states. The matches will now be played on March 9 and 11 at Blundstone Arena.

As a result, the 2021-22 WNCL final will now be played on March 18, 12 days later than initially scheduled. All other fixtures and venues remain as previously scheduled.



Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling in a statement said: "The safety and wellbeing of players, match officials, staff and fans remains our top priority as we aim to deliver the full 29-game WNCL season."

"Cricket Australia worked closely with the States and Territories to deliver a revised schedule that has minimal impact on Premier Cricket finals, while also allowing the top cricketers in the country to be available for WNCL matches. We thank the States and Territories for their flexibility and understanding as we navigate scheduling challenges."

Revised Women's National Cricket League fixtures -- March 9: Tasmania vs Western Australia, Blundstone Arena (previously Jan 7), March 11: Tasmania vs Western Australia, Blundstone Arena (previously Jan 9), and final on March 18. (ANI)

