CAB congratulates Abhishek Porel for joining Indian squad in West Indies for U19 World Cup

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) congratulated wicketkeeper batsman Abhishek Porel, after the latter was called to join Indian squad as a back up in West Indies for the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.

Porel was among the five reserve players who have been sent to the Caribbean by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), after a string of positive COVID-19 cases emerged in the Indian camp at the ongoing U19 World Cup.

"He was earlier in the grooming under Pranab Roy and had performed brilliantly as U-15 player against Bangladesh. Since then there was no looking back. After that he has been playing top notch cricket for Bengal u19 and has shown a lot of promise. We are hopeful that he would turn out to be a fine cricketer in days to come," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya in a statement.

Porel thanked CAB for their constant support towards him and said he is excited for the opportunity that he has got.

"I am grateful to CAB for the constant backing I received. The call up is unexpected, so I am very excited. I hope I will be able to live up to the faith my home association has shown in me," said Porel.



Porel has scored 708 in five matches of Cooch Behar Trophy. With an average of 101.14.

Apart from Porel, Udhay Saharan, Rishith Reddy, Ansh Gosai, and PM Singh Rathore have been called as the reserve players.

India has already won its opening two matches against South Africa and Ireland and the colts will lock horns against Uganda in their final group B game on Saturday.

On the gameday against Ireland, the BCCI had informed that four India players tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed.

While, two more players were showing symptoms and they had undergone RT-PCR tests. As a result, six players were sent into isolation and India had to field a depleted side in the game against Ireland.

A depleted India side under the leadership of Nishant Sindhu managed to defeat Ireland by 174 runs on Wednesday. (ANI)

