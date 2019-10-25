CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly
CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly

CAB felicitates Sourav Ganguly on becoming BCCI President

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday felicitated former skipper Sourav Ganguly on becoming the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India.
Ganguly was elected as the president during the General Body Meeting at the BCCI headquarters on Wednesday. Ganguly was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post and was elected unopposed.
After becoming the BCCI President, Ganguly made bold statements saying that he would lead the BCCI just like he led the Indian cricket team during his playing days.
"It is an honour that I have been asked to take this role by the members when it is a new start for the BCCI. Fortunately or unfortunately, even when I became the captain, it was a similar sort of a situation. When I captained India for six years, it was a similar situation that things need to be brought back to a place, reforms need to be done and a huge amount of money to be paid to the state associations. It is a completely new start," Ganguly had told reporters.
"From that point of view, I find myself very fortunate to be in a position where I can make a change. I will do it the way I know. I will do it in a way that I feel is the best for the BCCI with no compromise on credibility, corruption-free and the same for all BCCI. That is the way I led India and that is the way I will take forward this organisation with whatever time I have," he added.
The 47-year-old Ganguly was also a part of the selection meeting on Thursday and he held talks with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to pick the squad for the upcoming T20I and Test series against Bangladesh.
He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup and he has already been an administrator for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.
Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008 and he ended up with more than 18,000 international runs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:49 IST

World Military Games: Deepak enters finals in men's light-fly...

Wuhan [China], Oct 25 (ANI): India's boxer Deepak has entered the finals of the men's light-fly 46-49 kg weight category and he will be playing the summit clash on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 20:03 IST

Para-athlete Shrimant Jha granted visa after he reached out to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian para-athlete Shrimant Jha on Friday was granted a visa to travel to Romania after he reached out to Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 19:30 IST

French Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out

Paris [France], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Friday was knocked out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Manchester City's Phil Foden enters Guinness World Records

Florida [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Manchester City's midfielder Phil Foden has forged his name into the Guinness World Records as the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:56 IST

Good vibes only: Pant spends time with Dhoni!

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): As cricket lovers continue to debate over MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant's place in the Indian side, the duo on Friday showed the critics that they share "good vibes'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:20 IST

Karnataka defeat Tamil Nadu to lift Vijay Hazare trophy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu by 60 runs on Friday to lift the Vijay Hazare trophy.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:31 IST

Afghanistan's ODI, T20I squads announced for series against West Indies

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 25 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday announced their T20I and ODI squads which will compete against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:19 IST

Team USA arrives in India for FIH Olympic qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): USA's women's team on Friday arrived in India to take part in the FIH Olympic qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:20 IST

Want youngsters to establish themselves and do well for country:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Indian cricket team's chief selector, MSK Prasad, is keen to see youngsters come forward and do well for the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:15 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun scores a hat-trick on his birthday

Bangalore [Karnataka], Oct 25 (ANI): Karnataka bowler Abhimanyu Mithun, who turned 30 on Friday, has one more reason to celebrate as he took a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Tamil Nadu at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:41 IST

I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, says...

Leeds [UK], Oct 25 (ANI): I am in a good place where I can go and affect the game, said Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who helped his club register a 4-1 win over Genk in the Champions League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:56 IST

Aaron Finch looking to form 'solid base' of players ahead of T20...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 25 (ANI): Australia's Aaron Finch has stressed on forming a 'really solid base' of 14-16 players which will lead them in the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Read More
iocl