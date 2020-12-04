CAB sanctions Rs 1 lakh to ailing former Bengal U-19 cricketer

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 4 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday sanctioned Rs one lakh to the former Bengal Under-19 cricketer Jayasree Sarkar, who is battling cancer.

On Tuesday, Sarkar had requested CAB for financial assistance as she will undergo an operation next week.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya informed that the Players Benevolent and Benefits Fund Committee met at Eden Gardens and the aid has been sanctioned for the cricketer which will be disbursed at the earliest.



"A meeting of the Players Benevolent and Benefits Fund Committee was held today at Eden Gardens. Former Bengal U-19 cricketer Jayasree Sarkar, who is suffering from cancer and is on chemotherapy had made an application to CAB for financial assistance since she would be undergoing an operation on Tuesday. The committee found merit in her application especially because she was a member of the Bengal U-19 women's team and also took into account her current financial background," Dalmiya said in a statement.



"An amount of Rs one lakh as financial aid has been sanctioned and such amount would be disbursed at the earliest considering the urgency of the case," he added.

On Thursday, around 30 differently-abled cricketers of all three categories -- hearing impaired, visually challenged and physically challenged visited Eden Gardens and were present for the customary bell ringing by the Minister of State Department of Youth Services and Sports, Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

The CAB had announced that it would be facilitating 30 active cricketers, selected from all three categories, with insurance cover for a year. (ANI)

