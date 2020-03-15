CAB suspends all matches till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Saturday suspended all its matches till March 31 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

The CAB convened an emergency meeting of the Tournament Committee and Tours, Fixtures & Technical Committee to discuss the holding of CAB matches in view of the evolving situation on the spread of novel COVID-19 and the advisories issued by the State and Central governments.

"It was decided at the meeting that all local matches including 1.. 2. Division Matches as well as University, College, School, District, and various Age Group matches amongst others would be put on hold till March 31, 2020," the CAB said in a statement.

However, the 13 ongoing Second Division matches and one school match which will finish on March 15, would continue in order to conclude such matches.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended all its domestic tournaments including Irani Cup "till further notice" in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Irani Cup, which is the season-ender domestic contest, was scheduled to be played on March 18. The women's team's One-Day Challenger, Under 19 One-Day knockout, and Under 19 T20 League are among the suspended competitions by the BCCI.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

