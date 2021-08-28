CAB tie up with Visva Bharati's Sports Science Department

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Visva Bharati have reached an agreement for regular physical and psychological evaluation of various age-group cricketers for their all-round development.

The understanding was reached in presence of CAB President Avishek Dalmiya and Secretary Snehashis Ganguly and Prof. Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice-chancellor, Visva Bharati, over a conference call.

According to the agreement, the Department of Physical Education and Sport Science, Visva Bharati, will provide data on Sports psychology, physiology and biomechanics for improved performance of the cricketers and also for analysing the physical fitness and individual differentiation of the players.



"This is area of allied sports science. Our age group players, both men and women, will be evaluated by the researchers and their physical strength will be built scientifically and mental efficiency will also be developed. It will also help them build on their work load. We are happy to tie up with Visva Bharati for this purpose," said Avishek Dalmiya, President, CAB.

"The evaluation process will prove crucial to finding out the weaknesses in budding cricketers and rectify it at an early stage. This understanding will not only help the College and University cricketers, but also various age-group cricketers from the district. This tie-up with CAB will go a long way in developing age group cricketers," said Bidyut Chakraborty, Vice-chancellor, Visva Bharati.

Talking about the initiative, CAB Hony Secretary Snehashis Ganguly said: "Sports science has advanced in great leaps and bounds. I am very hopeful that this association will help in building the players' strength, stamina and make them aware of their areas of improvement with empirical data. A great assistance for the budding talents."

Dr Sudarshan Biswas, Dy Director, Physical Education, Prof Sumanta Kr Mandal, Head Department of Physical Education and Dr Tanmoy Nag, Dy Registrar (Administration) and Dr Abhijit Thander were present on the occasion. (ANI)

