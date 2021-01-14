CAB to start season from second week of February

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): cricket-association-of-bengal">Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Thursday announced that the season will start with the JC Mukherjee Memorial Trophy tournament and NC Chatterjee Memorial Trophy tournament from the second week of February.

CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, in an official release, said the transfer of players for the 2020-21 season will commence from January 22 and would continue till February 5. Also, the release said that these decisions were taken during the meeting of the Apex Council of CAB, which took place on January 11.

"The season will start with J C Mukherjee Memorial Trophy Tournament and N C Chatterjee Memorial Trophy Tournament from the second week of February," he said.



Dalmiya said that SOPs would be created for the resumption of local cricket and the same would be circulated to the various units of the association. The release also stated that the women's preparatory camp ahead of BCCI season will begin from January 18 at Bengal Cricket Academy, Kalyani, "after due screening by conducting RTPCR Tests."

"A meeting with the DSA secretaries would be held on January 21 to discuss the resumption of district cricket tournaments as well as holding of blood donation camps in districts on Feb 3, it being the CAB Foundation Day," the release read.

Also, health check-ups and medical tests would be conducted for Bengal cricketers of all age groups and seniors, who are in the probables.

Dalmiya said another meeting of the Apex Council will be held on January 21 "to constitute various committees for the 2020-21 season." (ANI)

