CABI organises National T20 Cricket Tournament for blind

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The matches for the fourth Nagesh Trophy National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 have kick-started. Teams from 24 states of India, consisting of 384 visually impaired players, converged on six grounds in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi to compete for the trophy.

The cricket tournament is being organised by The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the disabled and will help in selecting key players for the upcoming International championships.

Day 1 score highlights put Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala in the leading spot.



"We have seen enthusiastic participation from visually impaired cricketers from all walks of life. This is also showcased in the participation," Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, Founder Managing Trustee, Samarthanam Trust and President stated in a release.

National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22 4th edition will see overall 67 T20 matches with 60 of them being league matches. While the quarter-finals will be played on November 23, the semi-finals will be played on November 24 and the finals will be played on November 25.

The Blind Cricket World Cup is governed by the World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) since 1996. There have been five Blind World Cups so far, held in New Delhi, India (1998); Chennai, India (2002); Islamabad, Pakistan (2006), and India (2018). In 2012, the first Blind World Cup T20 was held in Bangalore, India.

The teams have been divided into four groups, such as Group A, Group B, Group C, and Group D.

States participating in the tournament: Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Manipur, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Pondicherry, Punjab. (ANI)

