CAC interviews candidates shortlisted for team India's head coach position

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee is today conducting interviews of candidates shortlisted for the position of Indian cricket team's head coach, at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarter.

Former Indian cricketers Robin Singh, Lal Chand Rajput and former New Zealand Mike Hesson had arrived for the interview at the time of filing this report.

The interview of all the six shortlisted candidates will be taking place here for the appointment.

Singh had represented India in one Test and 136 ODIs during his playing days and has also been the fielding coach of the Men in Blue in the past.

He has coached the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians from 2010-13 and he continues to coach Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team Barbados Tridents since 2013.

He also coached the Deccan Chargers in the IPL's inaugural year.

On the other hand, Rajput has served as manager of the Indian national team earlier he also coached Afghanistan from 2016 to 2017.

On August 12, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach position including current coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, Rajput, Singh, and Hesson, the other two candidates are Tom Moody and Phil Simmons.

"BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri," a BCCI source had told ANI.(ANI)

