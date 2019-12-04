New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday nominated India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as a councillor in the Apex Council of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Bhardwaj, a 1993 batch IA&AS officer, is currently serving as the Director General, Regional Training Institute, Mumbai.
The constitution of the BCCI provides for the CAG to nominate a senior serving functionary of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, as one of the Councillors in the Apex Council of the BCCI. (ANI)
CAG nominates Alka Rehani Bhardwaj for BCCI Apex Council
ANI | Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:04 IST
New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Wednesday nominated India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as a councillor in the Apex Council of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).