Calling it off for youngsters: Pacer Sreesanth on announcing retirement

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Pacer S Sreesanth on Wednesday said that he decided to retire from all formats of Indian domestic cricket to give an opportunity to youngsters.

The pacer announced his retirement from all formats of Indian domestic cricket on Wednesday.

"Today is a big day that I am retiring from first class, all forms of domestic cricket. maybe looking to be a part of the coaching setup and held youngsters in academies. If possible, I will play in leagues across the globe if BCCI allows me. Completely fit but the reason I am calling it off is for youngsters because even I got the opportunity to play for the country and the state, when another personality had retired," said Sreesanth in a video posted on his Twitter.

"I am confident that with Kerala cricket and Indian cricket in right hands, we will see a lot of beautiful and hardworking fast bowlers as well as cricketrs across the globe. I am grateful to all the people who played with me in all the clubs, matches," he added.



Sreesanth was banned by the Board of Contol for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a lifetime in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that year. However, his lifetime ban was reduced to seven years in 2019, which got completed in September 2020.

Following his ban, he made a comeback after being named in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021 for Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

In 2021 and 2022, he got shortlisted for the IPL auction but went unsold on both the occasions.

Making his Test debut in March 2006, Sreesanth has played 27 matches with 87 wickets and 281 runs in his kitty. He has played 53 ODI matches and scalped 75 wickets.

He played his first T20I match in December, after which he played a total of 10 matches and took 7 wickets. (ANI)

