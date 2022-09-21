Cameron Green: Having Finch on other side kept me calm

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Cameron Green credited opening partner Aaron Finch for keeping him calm at the crease as he opened for the first time in a T20I.

After playing a match-winning knock in the first T20I of the three match series against India, the all-rounder said that he had watched the Indian batters play and that gave him an idea of how to pace his innings.

"We had the luxury of seeing the Indians bat and Hardik must be one of the best in what he does, it was a pleasure to watch him. It was kind of good to watch them bat, and that gave us an idea about how to go about while chasing," said the all-rounder.

He praised Finch, who calmed his nerves, being on the other end of the wicket.

"I was thrown into the deep end (opening for the first time) but having someone like Finchy as an experienced campaigner, he kept me calm," the Aussie opener said.



He said that the team management will take a call on his batting position.

"I have no idea, I'll leave it up to the coaches to think about that," the 23-year-old said.

He was adjudged the man of the match for his innings at the top that helped Australia chase down the target in the last over, with four wickets to spare.

The Aussie smashed 61 runs with the help of four towering sixes and eight boundaries.

Indian bowlers once again came a cropper as they failed to defend the 209-run target in the first T20I against Australia at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. India are now trailing 0-1 in the three-match T20I series.

Cameron Green played a match-winning innings for the visitors, with Matthew Wade and debutant Tim David putting the finishing touches to give Australia a four-wicket win. (ANI)

