Cameron Green's addition to injury list depletes bowling attack for Australia

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 (ANI): Australia might be without the services of all-rounder Cameron Green in South Africa's second innings after he was hit on the finger and had to retire hurt in the host's first inning.

David Warner is anticipated to be able to resume his double century on the third day after he retired hurt with a cramp during Australia's match against South Africa at the MCG. However, Australia faces the prospect of pressing for victory against South Africa with a weakened bowling attack after all-rounder Cameron Green joined Mitchell Starc with a finger injury.

Anrich Nortje's delivery at 144 kph struck Green on the glove late on day two, drawing blood from his right index finger. He first left the field and was sent for a scan after play despite the physio and doctor's best efforts to treat him there.

Green's injury concern comes after that of Starc, who during the first day of play dislocated the tip of his left middle finger while attempting to take a catch at long-on. Despite being a huge doubt for the Sydney Test, a CA spokeswoman stated Starc was available to participate in the remaining games and had a quick bowl in the nets before play on Tuesday. It is unclear if he will bat considering Australia already has a sizable advantage.

The ICC rules, which forbid bowlers from wearing any tape or strapping on their bowling hand, make it more difficult for Starc and Green to safeguard their injuries.



Nathan Lyon may have a heavy workload if resources are scarce while Captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland are the other two frontline quicks. The off-spin of Travis Head, who has been successful in taking wickets this year, and the medium pace and leg-spin of Marnus Labuschagne may also be used. Early in the season, Australia defeated West Indies in Perth without Cummins because of a quad injury that he sustained in the second innings.

The doctors had a busy day as Melbourne saw temperatures that reached 40 degrees. As he approached his double century in the final session, Warner's cramps returned more severely than when they had first appeared in the 56th over, when he was in the 120s.

"I think he's alright now. He's had some fluids. He's been in the ice bath. He was having some food before so hopefully, he can pull up well and get out there next tomorrow. It was pretty energy-sapping, it was pretty hot. It wasn't the most comfortable day at the crease. Boys were cramping left, right and centre," said Steven Smith as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

With a high of 28 degrees predicted for Wednesday and the possibility of a few showers interfering with play, the intense heat is anticipated to subside overnight. The last two days should be dry.

Australia had a 197-run advantage at the end of the second day after destroying South Africa's bowling performance in the last session, which featured 155 runs from 28 overs. Only 79 of the day's allotted 90 overs were finished because of numerous delays, most of which were brought on by the heat and necessitated extended drinks breaks and cramp treatments. (ANI)

