'Can bat at every number', says Deepti Sharma after India win 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Pallekele [Sri Lanka], July 1 (ANI): India all-rounder Deepti Sharma said that she is comfortable batting at any number after her all-round performance helped the Women in Blue defeat Sri Lanka in the first ODI.

Team India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

"I can bat at every number. We need to focus on partnerships and that we did. It is not an easy wicket to bat on. We need to watch till the end. Pooja is a hard hitter. She did well," said Deepti Sharma in a post-match presentation.

For Women in Blue, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma played knocks of 44 and 35 respectively as visitors chased the target of 172 with 12 overs still to go.

Earlier, fiery knocks by Hasini Perera (37) and Nilakshi de Silva (46) went in vain as brilliant bowling by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma bundled out Sri Lanka to a modest total of 171.



For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva were the highest scorers. For visitors, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma bagged three wickets respectively while Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar scalped one wicket each.

Chasing a total of 172, India had a decent start as their score read 37/2 after the first 10 overs in the match.

Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia fell early, but Shafali Verma kept things ticking over alongside Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian captain and Harleen Deol put on a crucial 62-run partnership after the fall of the Shafali, smashing runs at a fast clip.

Inoka Ranaweera claimed Kaur for a well-paced 44 and picked upDeol shortly after for 34. With just 34 needed to win and four wickets remaining, the Lankan spinner claimed her fourth wicket, that of Richa Ghosh.

With 12 overs remaining, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar maintained their composure to see the innings through. (ANI)

