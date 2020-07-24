'Can get back to doing these things': Varun Aaron shows excitement as IPL set for a start

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron on Friday expressed excitement for getting back on the field after it was confirmed that the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on September 19 in the UAE.

The postponement of this year's Men's T20 World Cup by the International Cricket Council (ICC) provided the much-needed window to stage the IPL 2020.

The 30-year-old right-arm bowler shared a clip on Instagram showcasing his inswing skills. The short clip is from a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals where Varun had dismissed Shubman Gill

"Finally!!!!!!! Can get back to doing these things.. @rajasthanroyals @iplt20 #cricket #isback," Varun captioned the post.



The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 with the final of the tournament scheduled for November 8.

Scheduling of the IPL 2020 edition, the training camp for players, and discussion over the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are among the topics which will be discussed in the upcoming IPL Governing Council meeting. (ANI)

