'Can handle the heat': Morkel backs New Zealand ahead of T20 WC Final

Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI): Former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel has backed the "street smart" New Zealand team to win the T20 World Cup final against Australia on Sunday.

Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. Morkel said he was confident that New Zealand would make it to the final of the showpiece event before the tournament started.

"While the spotlight was on India, Pakistan, England and Australia throughout the tournament there was a little voice inside my head saying: 'hang on don't forget about New Zealand'," Morkel wrote in his ICC column.

"They are the current World Test champions, played in the last 50-over World Cup final and their white-ball cricket has been exceptional over the past couple of years. They are street smart and organised and have an inspirational leader in Kane Williamson," he added.

The former South African pacer said New Zealand won't mind who their opponents are in the summit clash as they already overcome a "huge hurdle" by defeating England in the semi-finals.



"New Zealand won't mind who they are playing in the final. They've already overcome a huge hurdle and got one over England which shows they can handle the heat when it's on them," said Morkel.

"In a final, it's about doing the basics as well as possible. That group is really focused on the fundamentals, but also have the ability to flick the switch to fifth gear and blow teams out of the water.

"Their focus will be on getting themselves ready and controlling what they can control. Whoever they come up against, they'll be ready for them," he signed off. (ANI)







