Can you guess who is Kohli shaking hands with in John Cena's latest post?

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): WWE superstar John Cena famous for his catchphrase 'you can't see me' has posted a picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli' shaking hands with an invisible person on his Instagram.



Cena has won the WWE championship 16 times and he is tied with former superstar Ric Flair for winning the most number of championships.

The Kohli-led Indian side has put a dominant show in the ongoing World Cup so far. The team finished the group stage at the top position with 15 points from nine matches.

Kohli has also been in good form as he has managed to score 441 runs in eight matches. The player has failed to score any century but he recorded five consecutive five-centuries.

Rohit Sharma has been in exceptional form for the Men in Blue as he has scored 647 runs in the tournament so far. Sharma has scored five centuries in the ongoing World Cup.

He recently broke the record for scoring the most number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

India takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday in Manchester. (ANI)

