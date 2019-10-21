Canada's wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq warned for provocative action

Dubai [UAE], Oct 21 (ANI): Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning and one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel on Sunday.

During the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 group B match against Jersey in Abu Dhabi Tariq was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

The incident happened in the seventh over of Jersey's innings, when wicketkeeper Tariq abused dismissed batsman Nick Greenwood, which, in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Jersey player.

After the match, Tariq admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of match referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Lyndon Hannibal and Rashid Riaz, and reserve umpire Sam Nogajski.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

