Caneisha Isaac replaces Britney Cooper for the remainder of the ODI series against India

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Nov 4 (ANI): Caneisha Isaac has replaced Britney Cooper for the remainder of the ODI series against India women.

Cooper bruised her shin after being struck by a ball, which resulted in her being ruled out of the series.

Chinelle Henry has also been ruled out of the remaining ODIs. She suffered a concussion after crashing head-first into the boundary board after saving two runs, which ultimately led to the West Indies defeating India by one run in the first ODI.

As per Cricket West Indies (CWI) concussion policy, Henry is unavailable for a minimum of seven days. During this time she will be monitored and evaluated as to when she can return.

Isaac is an uncapped medium-pacer from Trinidad and Tobago (TT). She played in 2017 and 2019 for TT in the CWI's Women's Championship and T20 Blaze. She was recently called to the West Indies Women's training camp where the selectors and coaches had a closer look at her.

Hayley Matthews returns to the squad for the third ODI and will replace Henry.

CWI's lead selector for women and girls Ann Browne-John said, "Two players were ruled out after the first ODI due to injury, Britney Cooper and Chinelle Henry, who suffered a concussion during the match and actually had the concussion substitute rule enforced for the first time in a women's international in the West Indies. The duo has been replaced by Caneisha Isaac who comes in from the 2nd ODI and Hayley Matthews who returns from the CMI ODI."

"Isaac is a young medium pacer and a live wire on the field who impressed during the recent pre-series camp. She will join the group of young medium pacers being groomed in the thrust to continue the development of young players," she added.

The West Indies defeated India by one run in a thrilling match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the first ODI. India registered a comfortable win in the second ODI by 53 runs to level the series 1-1.

West Indies are currently seventh in the ICC Women's Championship points table with 13 points.

Windies squad for third ODI: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Shemaine Campbelle, Hayley Matthews, Caneisha Isaac, Chedean Nation, Stacy-Ann King, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, and Shawnisha Hector.

The last ODI of the series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on November 6. (ANI)

