Cannot complain about workload, management gave me off from NZ Tests: Pant

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday said that he cannot complain about his workload as the team management has given him rest from the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Pant's remarks came ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand being played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"After the T20 World Cup, everyone's thinking that in what areas we can improve. As a group we have been talking about that a lot. We had to improve in the middle overs. We have ticked few boxes. It's going really well for us. As a kid I always dreamt of winning matches for India in any situation. I am ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports before the third T20I.



"I can't be complaining about the workload but the team management has given me offs from the next two Test matches. Hopefully I can recover well and do well in South Africa," he added.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against New Zealand in the third T20I here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

The Men in Blue already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult (ANI)

