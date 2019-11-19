Cannot wait to see Warner play well, says Australia coach Justin Langer

Brisbane [Australia], Nov 19 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer believes that opening batsman David Warner will put his bad form from the Ashes behind him in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Warner had a dismal run against England in the Ashes earlier this year as he managed to score just 95 runs from ten innings.

"I cannot wait to see him play well. When he simplifies the game, stays still and watches the ball, keeps his mind clear, we know there's no more destructive player in the world, probably," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

"He loves batting in Australia, he loves batting, basically. We are looking forward to him having a great summer. I know how important he is to our team, that's why I had no doubt after the Ashes that he'd be in the first Test of the summer," he added.

When Pakistan last toured Australia, Warner averaged 71.20 across three Test matches. He played a knock of 144 in Melbourne and also went on to score a century before the lunch break at Sydney.

Australia squad for the series against Pakistan: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

Australia will take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 21 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

