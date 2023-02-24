Can't be unluckier than that: Indian skipper Harmanpreet on her run-out after five-run loss to Australia in T20 WC

Cape Town [South Africa], February 23 (ANI): Following her side's five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur called her run out "unlucky".

India's wait for a world title continued as they succumbed to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, where nerves of Aussies prevailed over top knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a freak dismissal during the semi-final against Australia at a crucial juncture in the game. The India captain, who made it out into the middle despite suffering from illness, was playing beautifully to reach her half-century and put her side in contention to chase down Australia's 172/4.

But a bizarre moment sent Kaur back to the dugout when her bat jammed in the wicket as she ran it in, leaving her short of her ground as she was run out for 52.

"Cannot be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. And to lose after that, we did not expect this today. The way I got runout, cannot be unluckier than that. Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result did not go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.



"We know we have a good batting lineup even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemi for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for. Happy to see such performances. Happy to see them play their natural game. Even though we did not play to our strengths, we reached the semis. We gave those easy catches away. Got to take those when you want to win. We misfielded. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes," added the skipper.

Coming to the match, Australia put up 172/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Beth Mooney scored a fine half-century, 54 off 37 balls. Skipper Meg Lanning (49*) and Ashleigh Gardner (31*) played fine knocks to support Mooney.

Shikha Pandey was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 2/32 in four overs. Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma took a wicket each.

Chasing 173, India was reduced to 28/3. A 69-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues (43) and Harmanpreet helped swing momentum in favour of India. Harmanpreet scored a fine fifty. However, Australia held their nerves to deny India a place in the final.

Gardner and Darcie Brown picked up two wickets for Aussies. Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt took a wicket each.

Gardner clinched 'Player of the Match' award for her all-round show.

Brief score: India 167/8 (Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Jemimah Rodrigues 43, Darcie Brown 2/18) lost to Australia 172/4 (Beth Mooney 54, Meg Lanning 49*; Shikha Pandey 2-32) by 5 runs. (ANI)

