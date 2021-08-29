Can't wait to work hard, help Sussex realise its full potential: Steven Finn

Sussex [UK], August 29 (ANI): Sussex Cricket has announced the signing of Steven Finn on a multi-year, all-format deal. The 32-year-old right-arm seamer will join the club from Middlesex at the conclusion of the current season.

After signing his contract with Sussex, Finn said the squad is full of exciting talent and he can't wait to work hard and help the team realise its full potential.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to play for Sussex from the 2022 season onwards. It is a club that I have always admired and found to be challenging opponents," said Finn in a statement.

"The squad is full of exciting talent, and I can't wait to work hard and help the team realise its full potential," he added.



With 254 wickets in 126 appearances for England across all three formats, Steve needs little introduction. He has featured in three Ashes-winning teams, including the side that won in Australia 2010/11, was a mainstay of the England ODI side that topped the ICC ODI rankings in 2012 and played in both the 2012 World T20 and the 2015 World Cup.

Reacting to Finn's impending arrival at the 1st Central County Ground, Sussex Championship and One-Day head coach Ian Salisbury, said: "It's fantastic to be able to attract a player of Steven's calibre to Hove.

"He really likes the project we've got going on down here and is very keen to use his performances and impart all his knowledge to help us get to where we want to be in two- or three-years' time: competing on all fronts. Steve knows all about winning, whether with Middlesex or England," he added.

During his international career, Steve has been ranked as high as number two in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings, number five in the IT20 rankings, and number 14 in the Test rankings.

Sussex's T20 head coach, James Kirtley added: "We have talked at length about bowling, and I am very excited and looking to working with him. Steve is very keen to perform for Sussex, he really likes what we are doing, and was adamant he wanted to help our young bowlers." (ANI)

