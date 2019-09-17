South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock
South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock

Captaincy a stepping stone in my career, says Quinton de Kock

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:05 IST

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready for a face-off in the second T20I of the three-match series, Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock said that the added responsibility of captaincy is a new stepping stone in his career.
"I am not too concerned. It is a new stepping stone in my career. It gives me extra responsibility in the team. We will see how it goes, it can affect me positively or negatively, but it is too early to say. I will try to do my best," de Kock told reporters.
The first match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain. Proteas skipper said that the match getting called off was not ideal as every game is crucial heading into next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.
"Obviously it is a bit of negative. We would have liked to play at Dharamshala. We would like to play as many matches heading into the 20-20 World Cup next year so losing out on one game is not ideal. But it is what it is. It is now a two-match series. It would be an exciting format so we will see how things go," de Kock said.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada have been engaged in many battles on the field. De Kock expects another fierce encounter in the series and said it would be great for fans to see the battle between two top players.
"They are both good players. It is a good competition between both Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. They both are aggressive in their style of play. It would be great for fans to see the battle between them both," De Kock further said.
The wicket-keeper batsman de Kock was part of Mumbai Indians which won the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year and he said that winning the title is so far the biggest achievement of his cricketing career.
"It is the biggest thing that I have won so far. I have not won a World Cup, once I win that, then it would be the biggest. Winning an IPL final is a big deal and it was a great achievement for me. My opinion is mine. Winning the IPL is currently the biggest achievement for me," de Kock said.
After the T20I series, India and South Africa will lock horns in the three-match Test series which will be part of World Test Championship.
However, de Kock said that the entire focus of the team is currently on the T20I series.
"When you talk about World Test Championship (WTC), we haven't quite got there yet. We are focusing on T20Is, once those games are done, then we will think about the WTC," de Kock added.
South Africa squad for three-match T20I series against India: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.
South Africa takes on India in the second match tomorrow at Mohali. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:15 IST

No reason why Rohit cannot succeed as an opener in Tests, says...

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and South Africa get ready to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series, Men in Blue batting coach Vikram Rathore lauded opener Rohit Sharma and said there is no reason why the batsman cannot succeed in Test cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:23 IST

Australia Women defeat West Indies Women by 9 wickets in 2nd T20I

Bridgetown [West Indies], Sept 17 (ANI): Australia Women defeated West Indies Women by 9 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Monday here at Bridgetown.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:11 IST

China Open: Pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa...

Changzhou [China], Sept 17 (ANI): Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa entered the second round of ongoing China Open on Tuesday as they defeated Indonesian pair of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 22-20, 17-21, 21-17.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:57 IST

I would swap the drama at Headingley for an Ashes win: Ben Stokes

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who played a match-winning knock in the third Ashes Test has said that he would happily swap that innings in Headingley with an overall Ashes win.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

Wish you success in pursuit of taking India to greater heights:...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:21 IST

Sports fraternity wishes PM Modi on 69th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Various personalities from the sports fraternity on Tuesday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 09:44 IST

TV commentator sacked for making racially abusive comments about...

Atlanta [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): A TV commentator named Luciano Passirani has been sacked for making racially abusive on-air comments about Inter Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 08:42 IST

Too early to call Liverpool favourties for Champions League,...

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): As Liverpool get ready for their title defence of Champions League, team skipper Jordon Henderson has said that it is too early to term the side as 'favourties for the tournament'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 07:54 IST

Steve Smith sports spectacles to pose with England's Jack Leach!

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As the Ashes came to an end, Australia's batsman Steve Smith and England's spinner Jack Leach posed for a picture inside the dressing room.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:23 IST

India at home is a dangerous team: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata [India], Sept 16 (ANI): As South Africa is touring India for a T20I and Test series, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has termed the 'Men in Blue' as favourites, saying that they are a dangerous team at home.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:08 IST

India women's player approached to fix matches, says BCCI's ACU chief

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A player from Indian women cricket team was approached to fix matches, revealed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajeet Singh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:34 IST

We want Messi to play: Marco Reus ahead of Champions League clash

Leeds [UK], Sept 16 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus said he wants Barcelona's Lionel Messi to play when both the teams will come face to face in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl