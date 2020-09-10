Carey to keep wickets in 1st ODI against England, confirms Finch

Manchester [UK], September 10 (ANI): Australia's ODI skipper Aaron Finch on Thursday confirmed that Alex Carey will keep wickets instead of Matthew Wade in the first ODI against England.

Australia and England are slated to face off against each other in three ODIs, and this series will be a part of the ODI Super League.

Carey was dropped from Australia's playing XI for the final T20I in Southampton against England, and instead of him, Matthew Wade was given a chance.

"Alex will have the gloves. He has played some really good one-day cricket and he's played some really high-pressure knocks for us as well and we see him being a huge asset to that middle order," cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

Carey has not been in good form off late as he managed to record scores of 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is against England. In the last six ODIs, Carey has a highest-score of just 35.

Finch has also backed Mitchell Marsh to carry on the momentum from the third T20I against England where he was named the Player of the Match.

"If you look at Mitch's one-day record, he averages 35 with the bat and 36 with the ball, we've probably been guilty of shuffling him around to try and fit some different pieces in there at different points," Finch said.

"In that middle-order position, it's never easy to have a real high output of runs, and if you're that fourth or fifth bowler to have a huge impact with the ball. But I think he's got a great opportunity over the next couple of years to cement that spot," he added.

Australia's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against England: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Australia and England will lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. (ANI)

