Carl Crowe appointed Lancashire assistant coach

Lancashire [UK], December 15 (ANI): Lancashire Cricket has appointed Carl Crowe as the Club's new assistant head coach.

Crowe fills the role which had been left vacant following Mark Chilton's appointment as Director of Cricket Performance.

According to Lancashire Cricket, the 46-year-old has worked with the Club in a consultancy role for the past two seasons and will now join Head Coach Glen Chapple's backroom staff on a full-time basis.

Crowe has worked for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, as well as a spell in the Big Bash League.

"I am really excited to take up the role of Assistant Head Coach and would like to thank the Club - particularly Mark and Glen - for the opportunity," Crowe said in a statement.



"I have been working with Lancashire Cricket for a while now on a part-time consultancy basis which has allowed me to build lots of good relationships, learn a lot about this great Club and this just feels like a natural progression for me," he added.

Former off-spinner Crowe played First-Class cricket for his home county of Leicestershire from 1995 to 2002 and more recently has plied his trade as an Assistant and Bowling Coach around the world. (ANI)







