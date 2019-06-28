West Indies player Carlos Brathwaite with umpire on Thursday.
West Indies player Carlos Brathwaite with umpire on Thursday.

Carlos Brathwaite fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:22 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was handed a fine after he breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side's match against India at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Brathwaite was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for expressing dissent at umpire's decision during the match.
Brathwaite was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match," said the cricket governing body ICC in a statement.
In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Brathwaite, who now has two demerit points since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016, statement added.
West Indies faced a humiliating 125-rundefeat at the hands of India and the incident took place when the game was in the 42nd over during India's innings. When the on-field umpire declared a wide ball, Brathwaite was seen protesting against umpire's decision.
Brathwaite has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction and no formal hearing was conducted. Earlier also, Brathwaite was handed on demerit point for a similar offence during his side's match against England on June 14. (ANI)

