Carlos Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent to umpire's decision

Dubai [UAE], June 15 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been reprimanded for showing dissent to an umpire's decision and has received one demerit point for breaching Level One of the ICC Code of Conduct.

During a World Cup match against England at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday, Brathwaite was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire's decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the West Indies innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out clear to the umpires. He admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Boon of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth official Paul Wilson levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)